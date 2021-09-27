Whoopi Goldberg The View Host With 4 Year Contract Deal to Stay On Talk Show!

Sources recently confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that Whoopi Goldberg signed a new deal to remain on the show for four seasons.

The latest developments would mean Goldberg will remain onboard from the recently launched 25th season through season 28, which is until 2024.

The 65-year-old is currently in her 15th season with “The View” and co-hosts the daytime show alongside Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines.

The news comes after the series welcomed multiple guest hosts following Meghan McCain’s exit, revealing it would take a while to replace her.

The show’s producer Brian Teta told People that the seat is crucial for them to fill at the table and that it would take a little time to find a better fit.

McCain announced her departure from the long-running show in July after four years. In addition, her mother, Cindy McCain, will serve as a guest host on October 6.

Cindy becomes the latest guest host on the talk show and joins Condoleezza Rice, who will appear on October 20, including Mia Love, who previously co-hosted for premiere week.

The rest of the list includes Gretchen Carlson and cable news regulars Alyssa Farrah, Mary Katharine Ham, Cameron Eubanks, and Eboni K. Williams.

In addition, according to the show’s Twitter page, CNN reporter Ana Navarro-Cardenas will also make guest-hosting appearances throughout the season.

Goldberg has been with the show since 2007, making her one of the longest-tenured co-hosts in the show’s history. Ahead of the 25th season, she and fellow co-hosts had their first in-person reunion.

The ladies also celebrated the show’s milestone together, with Behar, 78, saying she is still in disbelief that it has been 25 years since she started in 1997.

Goldberg remains active in acting apart from hosting. Her credits include the adaptation from the novel “The Stand.” She also has a role in the Epix series “Godfather of Harlem.” In addition, the EGOT winner was asked to reprise her role on one of the “Star Trek” franchises.