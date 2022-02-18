Whoopi Goldberg Ready To Quit ‘The View’

Is Whoopi Goldberg going to quit The View? One report says the Sister Act star won’t allow herself to be suspended, so she’s leaving for good. Gossip Cop investigates.

Whoopi Goldberg ‘Quit Over ‘View’ Black Eye’?

Goldberg has recently returned after serving out a suspension from The View. She sparked an international conversation when she said the Holocaust was “not about race,’ but was really an example of “man’s inhumanity to man.” She later apologized and admitted she was wrong after talking to Anti-Defamation league CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. “I stand corrected and I stand with the Jewish people,” Goldberg said.

According to the National Enquirer, Goldberg was blindsided when the suspension came through. She was being sent home “to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments,” a network official announced. A source says “Whoopi was humiliated… her friends said she thought it made her sound like a child being sent to her room. Now, she’s threatening to quit.”

The suspension was not well received. Goldberg’s castmates Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Ana Navarro have all sprung to her defense. After controversial remarks about Bill Cosby and Mel Gibson, Goldberg is sick and tired of being mired in controversy. A source concludes, “Her friends believe she’s ready to walk away.”

She’s Still Here

This story just does not track logically. If Goldberg wants to quit then why would she serve out an unpaid suspension? It’s true that her suspension was met with a mixed reaction after she made an effort to educate herself and apologize, but Goldberg’s also seemingly accepted the punishment. No one is forcing Goldberg to stick around, so this story just doesn’t make sense.

Contrary to this story, Goldberg returned to The View on Valentine’s Day. She discussed how hard it was being away, and told the folks at home “we’re going to keep having tough conversations.” It sure sounds like Goldberg loves her job and is excited to get back to work.

Bad Goldberg History

Goldberg is still hosting The View despite numerous Enquirer stories promising the contrary. Last year, it announced a “battle-weary” Theodore Rex star was sick of the drama and would quit. It later announced she was “piling on the pounds” and had grown irritable on set. These are hit pieces, not legitimate news stories.

In fact, this article went so far as to say Goldberg’s days were numbered. A vague “health crisis” was supposedly killing her. She’s still alive and well. For some reason, the Enquirer despises Goldberg and targets her job and health constantly. You’re better off disregarding what it has to say, for it obviously has no insight into her personal life.

