Whoopi Goldberg is Suspended for Holocaust Comments

Whoopi Goldberg was suspended after her comments on the Holocaust and the subsequent apology. “The View”For two weeks.

The suspension was announced on Tuesday by ABC President Kim Godwin, describing Goldberg’s comment as “wrong and hurtful.”

“While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments,”Godwin stated. “The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

On Monday’s episode of the show, Goldberg said that the “Holocaust isn’t about race.”

According to the New York Post Goldberg is contemplating resigning and her co-hosts are furious at the suspension decision.

Jonathan Greenblatt is the CEO of Anti-Defamation League and spoke to CNN following the news.

“Let’s hope that she can use this time, use this opportunity, and use her amazing platform to educate herself and to share what she learns with her audience and with the country at large,” Greenblatt said.

Stephen Colbert had previously heard Goldberg tell Stephen Colbert that she can understand why people are mad.

“I did it to myself,”She told Colbert.

CNN President Jeff Zucker quit over his relationship to another CNN executive. Zucker said the relationship came to light during a probe into CNN’s handling of misconduct allegations against Chris Cuomo, who was fired last November.

In a memo, Zucker wrote that he was required to disclose the relationship when it began and admitted his wrongdoing.

Zucker’s girlfriend, Alison Gollust, is an executive vice president at CNN. She is also the former communications director for Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

After her resignation, she stated in a statement that Zucker and she had been friends. “close friends and professional partners for 20 years.”

“Recently our relationship changed during COVID,” Zucker wrote.

Zucker claims he is leaving CNN. Gollust, however, is still working for CNN. Both are divorced.