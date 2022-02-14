Whoopi Goldberg Confirms What We All Expected During First Day Back At The View

Don’t call it a comeback!

At the top of the February 14 episode of ABC’s “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg took a minute to indirectly address her suspension and discuss how she used her time away from the talk show. “Hello, hello, hello, and welcome to ‘The View.’ And yes, I am back,” Goldberg began. “I got to tell you, there’s something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this because we are ‘The View’ and this is what we do. Sometimes we don’t do this as eloquently as we could. It’s five minutes to get in important information about topics and that’s what we try to do every day,” she admitted before thanking others for their support. “People reached out from places that made me go, ‘Wait, what, what, really?’ And it was amazing,'” she confessed. “I listened to everything everybody had to say and I was very grateful and I hope it keeps all the important conversations happening because we’re going to keep having tough conversations. And in part, because this is what we were hired to do,” she continued. “It’s not always pretty as I said and it’s not always what other people would like to hear, but it is an honor to sit at the table and be able to have these conversations because they’re important. They’re Important to us as a nation and important to us more as a human… entity,” she declared.

Onward and upward!