Who Will Stay With Mario? (Quem Vai Ficar com Mario?) Watch Full Movie Online for Free | 2021

With the popularity of different OTT platforms, films from all around the world are enjoying a worldwide exposure. Recently, the 2021 hit Brazilian movie, “Who Will Stay With Mario?” or Quem Vai Ficar com Mário? has got the eyeballs of the global audience. With the perfect elements of romance and drama, the film has turned out be one of the trending movies of the year. So, if you want to watch “Who Will Stay With Mario?” for free online, check out the complete article.

“Who Will Stay With Mario?”, directed by Hsu Chien, is one of the top romantic drama movies of 2021. The film is penned down by Luis Salem, Rafael Campos, and Stella Miranda. Coming with an extraordinary cast led by Daniel Rocha, the show has got decent ratings from the fans. Its twists and turns rolled in a basket of romance and drama impressive the audience.

“Who Will Stay With Mario?” follows Mario, played by Daniel Rocha, who moves back to Rio Grande do Sul, to visit his family with the sole intention of revealing his sexuality to his father. His main motive is to clarify that he is in a live-in relationship with his boyfriend, Fernando. However, Mario’s situation turns even worse when his father pushes the family’s leadership responsibilities to his shoulders and Ana, the company’s coach, steps into the scene. Loaded with twists and turns, the movie is a complete binge-worthy entertainer for the fans. So, if you have not yet watched `Who Will Stay With Mario?”, scroll down to get more details on how to watch it for free.

How To Watch “Who Will Stay With Mario?” Online For Free?

With 1 hour 51 minutes long, romantic drama thriller, “Who Will Stay With Mario?” is officially available on Amazon Prime Video. The film has received an incredible rating of 8/10 on IMDb and it has successfully marked its position in the list of the trending hits on Amazon Prime Videos. So, if you are a Prime member “Who Will Stay With Mario?” is available for you to stream anytime and anywhere.

But, many users don’t want to get a paid membership to watch movies. They often try free options like pirate websites. However, using all types of unauthorized websites to access these movies or download them is unethical. So, if you want to watch “Who Will Stay With Mario?” for free try the free trial option of Amazon Prime. The platform offers a 30-day free trial to its new members. Here is how you can avail your free Amazon Prime account –

Visit Amazon Prime Videos official website.

Hit the “Sign Up” button and fill up all your details.

Choose the “Start my free trial” option and enter your payment details.

Once all details are verified, your 30day free trial will start. However, cancel the membership before the expiry of the trial period.

Make sure to stay tuned as we will keep on passing tons of hot news on the latest movies and shows.