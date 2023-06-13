Who was Treat William and what caused his death?

His agent has confirmed that the Everwood and Hair actor Treat Williams died aged 71.

After the tragic death of Treat Williams, here’s all you need to Know about the actor.

1 Treat Williams is the “heart of Hollywood” Credit: Polaris

Who Was Treat Williams?

Treat Williams is an actor, aviator and writer with over 120 credits.

Born in Stamford on 1 December 1951, he was distantly related both to the circus performer PT Barnum, as well as Robert Treat Paine, who signed the Declaration of Independence.

Williams played football at Kent School, an exclusive boarding school located in Connecticut.

He went on to Franklin & Marshall College, a liberal arts school in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

In 1975, the actor debuted in Deadly Hero.

Williams was 21 when he became a pilot after his football coach at high school offered him training in a Piper Super Club.

Later, he owned four Piper aircraft that he flew to see his family in the US.

Treasure hunter Martin Bayerle taught the star how to dive on Martha’s Vineyard.

Treat Williams has starred in a number of movies and shows.

Williams began his film career in the middle of 1970s, when he made a debut with Deadly Hero.

He landed the part of George Berger, the Broadway hit musical, in 1979.

The role earned him his first Golden Globe nod.

Williams has appeared in many Steven Spielberg movies, such as 1941 and Heart of Dixie.

He joined The WB’s cast in Everwood in the role Dr Andrew “Andy Brown” later in his career.

The actor stayed with the series for four years and was nominated for a SAG Award.

Other television appearances include Blue Bloods The Late Shift and Chesapeake Shores.

Treat Williams was married, and did he ever have children?

Pam Van Sant, his wife and two children survive him.

Treat’s family said he loved his family deeply, was passionate about his career, was devoted to his profession, and had a great love of life.

Treat appreciates all of his fans and asks that you continue to pray for him.

What caused Treat Williams to die?

Treat Williams, a motorcyclist from Vermont was fatally injured in an accident on the 12th of June 2023.

His agent Barry McPherson said: “He was killed this afternoon. The car was cutting him off as he made a turn to the left or right.

“I am just devastated. He was a nice guy. He had so much talent.

He was a great actor. He was loved by film makers. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.

“He was so proud of himself for his work this year. He was so pleased with the job I found for him. “He’s enjoyed a career that is balanced.”

Williams was airlifted after the accident, which happened at 5pm.

Vermont officials believe the driver didn’t notice Williams riding his bike.

Vermont State Police stated that Williams died at the hospital after suffering minor injuries.

According to a spokesperson, “the crash happened at around 4.53pm (Monday) on Vermont Route 30 north of Morse Hill Road as a 2008 Honda Element southbound attempted to make a left turn into a lot.”

The initial investigation suggests that Williams was driving a 1986 Honda VT700c northbound motorcycle.

Williams was not able to avoid the collision, and was thrown off his motorcycle.

The man was declared dead after he suffered severe injuries. He was then airlifted by helicopter to Albany Medical Center.