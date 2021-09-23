Who was the Masked Singer’s finalist?

THE Masked Singer’s season six premiered on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

It introduced new characters to its roster, but it began with its first night in double eliminations.

2 Mother Nature is a new contestant on The Masked Singer Credit: YouTube

Who was eliminated from The Masked Singer?

Fox’s The Masked Singer aired four new characters as Group A.

Bull, Mother Nature (Octopus, Pufferfish and Skunk) joined the stage to help the judges guess their identities. Skunk was sent home twice on the first night.

After the characters had given their clues, they performed and it was time for judges, studio audience, viewers and viewers vote for their favorite performance.

The singers with the lowest number of votes would be sent home.

2 Bull from The Masked Singer Credit: Fox

However, before that, host Nick Cannon announced Octopus would be revealing his identity.

Judge Ken Jeong correctly identified Octopus as Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers basketball player.

Howard revealed to the judges that he was wearing the suit because it was so hot.

“The mask weighed like 55 lbs.! I was sweating, smiling and singing.”

Cannon next announced that Mother Nature was returning home.

Cannon announced that Mother Nature would be returning home on Thursday September 23. However, viewers will have until the second episode to discover who is hiding beneath the disguise.

Who won season five of The Masked Singer Season 5?

The Piglet was the winner of season five, of The Masked Singer.

The Black Swan came in second, while the Chameleon was third.

The Piglet was discovered to be Nick Lachey, while the Black Swan was JoJo and the Chameleon was Wiz Khalifa.

How can I see The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer is on Fox at 8 pm ET.

You can access episodes on FuboTV or Hulu by purchasing a subscription.

You can also access the show on Fox’s website by logging in as a TV provider.