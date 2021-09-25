Who was Michael K. Williams, and what was his cause for death?

HOLLYWOOD’s Michael K. Williams passed away on September 6, 2021.

Omar Little, his role on the TV series The Wire, was his most prominent contribution.

1 Michael K. Williams passed away on September 6, 2021 Image Credits: Getty

Who was Michael K. Williams and what was his cause of death?

Michael K. Williams was an actor.

The 54 year-old star of HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and HBO’s telefilm biopic Bessie starred.

He also starred in supporting roles on TV and film, including The Road and Inherent Vice and The Night Of, Gone Baby Gone and 12 Years a Slave.

NYPD officials revealed to Central Recorder: “Michael was found dead by a relative around 2pm today at his Kent Avenue apartment in Brooklyn.

He was found alone at the time. The apartment contained illegal paraphernalia.

“The medical examiner is currently investigating his cause of death.”

Williams was found dead in the living room of his Kent Avenue penthouse in Brooklyn, New York by his nephew, according to sources who told the New York Post.

Central Recorder exclusively reported Friday, September 24, that The Wire star Michael K. Williams died of an accidental overdose from heroin, fentanyl and p-fluorofentanyl.

What did the public say about Michael K. Williams?

Fans and fellow stars in the entertainment industry mourned Williams’ loss on social media.

Isiah Whitlock Jr., Da 5 Bloods actor, tweeted: “Shocked by the loss of Michael K Williams.

“One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul.”

Jason Isbell, country singer, stated that they had crossed paths once in New York.

“And I was too nervous to say hello, so I walked around the block trying to work up the nerve and still couldn’t do it. Just loved his work so much. This news is so sad.”

Another longtime admirer wrote: “Michael K Williams brought every character he played to spectacular life. Chalky White, Omar Little, Montrose Freeman, Freddy Knight. The list goes on and on. Just heartbreaking news.”

“Rest in peace, Michael K Williams. I will never forget your legendary performance as Omar Little. One of my favorite characters ever,” a fan said in a tribute.

How much was Michael K. Williams worth?

Williams was estimated to be worth $5million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.