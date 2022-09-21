Who was eliminated from this dance contest?

Street Man Fighter will air shortly and fans are nervous as the preview shows episode 5. This will be an elimination round in which one dance team will be eliminated. To find out who was eliminated, read the story below.

Mnet’s dance reality show Street Man Fighter has eight fierce dance crews fighting to make it to the finale: 1MILLION, We Dem Boyz, Eo-Ddae, Bank Two Brothers, Prime Kingz, YGX, Just Jerk, and Be Mbitious.

Prime Kingz will take part in the Out Dance Battle, also known as an elimination mission. All six members of the Prime Kingz crew – Knucks, 2face, Kyoyung Jr, Trix, Door and Counter – are famed for being the best at ‘battles’They are the center of attention.

Below is the live story update. It will include episode 5 updates as well as information about the elimination.

Street Man Fighter Episode 5 Release Time

Street Man Fighter Episode 5 will be available on Mnet on September 20th at 10.20pm KST/ 9:20 AM ET. It will be available on Viu in selected regions.

International viewers will be able also to view all of the highlights on The Choom YouTube channel.

Episode 5 Preview

Street Man Fighter episode 5’s preview shows that the elimination fight will be based upon the Global K Dance mission-winning dance crew.

We Dem Boyz (formerly Prime Kingz) and Be Mbitious were announced as the losers, but only Prime Kingz has been confirmed to be participating in the elimination match.

While viewers don’t know who the other team in the elimination battle is, it seems the round will be intense as judge BoA admitted being emotional witnessing it.

We believe the Prime Kingz team will win, and other dance teams will be afraid to face them in an elimination match.

Below is a full preview.

Street Man Fighter elimination

(Episode 5, update, contains spoilers).

Street Man Fighter episode 5 was intense. Street Fighter fans were anxiously waiting for the elimination round.

Two teams met to face each other: Prime Kingz (Bank Two Brothers) and Bank Two Brothers (Bank Two Brothers).

Five rounds were required for the face-off, where one or two members of each team will compete against the other.

Round 1: Prime Kingz Door won.

Round 2: Bank Two Brothers Feeldog & Hyu won.

Round 3: Bank Two Brothers winner.

Round 4: Prime Kingz again wins.

Round 5: Bank Two Brothers rookie wins.

Prime Kingz lost after five intense rounds and was eliminated from the competition.

Below are snippets from the episode.

