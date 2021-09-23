Who Wants to be a Millionaire theme tune composer, 50, dies suddenly at home

AN AWARD-WINNING composer who wrote the Who Wants to be a Millionaire? The composer of the Who Wants to be a Millionaire theme song has suddenly died at home.

Tributes are being paid to Matthew Strachan, 50, who also contributed music to programmes including the BBC’s Question Time and Winning Lines.

2 Who Wants To Be A Millionaire theme tune composer Matthew Strachan, 50, has died suddenly at home

He won 12 awards from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, 10 of which were for the famous ITV1 quiz show’s soundtrack.

A pal told Central Recorder: “Matthew was a troubled soul but an incredibly gifted man.

“He was gentle and kind but endured an ongoing struggle with his inner demons. It is tragic he couldn’t be at peace.”

Composer pal Dirk Maggs said on Twitter: “Goodbye dear friend and massive talent Matthew Strachan. A gentle, kind, talented and wickedly funny Prince.”

London Ambulance Service confirmed they were called to Mr Strachan’s address in Twickenham where his body was found.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service stated: “We sent an emergency crew, two ambulance cars-sized medics and a hazardous area team.

“Sadly, a person had died at the scene.”

Scotland Yard said to Central Recorder that the London Ambulance Service called police at 11:03 to Chudleigh Road in Twickenham, to investigate reports of a sudden loss.

“Officers responded and a man in his 50s was declared deceased at the scene.

The death is not suspicious.

“A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

West London Coroner said: “We are conducting an investigation into the death of Mr Strachan.

“A post mortem has taken place and we are awaiting toxicology and histology results. Once we have the results the pathologist will be able to finalise their report and hopefully ascertain the cause of death.”

‘INCREDIBLE TALENT’

Mr Strachan died less than a month after being given a suspended prison sentence for setting fire to his own home.

In August, Philip McGhee, mitigating, told Kingston Crown Court that Strachan’s colleagues in the music industry have written references describing his “incredible talent”.

“He is described in high praise indeed by those who know him as an incredible music talent, incredibly talented, someone of repute and a talented composer.”

2 Mr Strachan also contributed music to programmes including the BBC’s Question Time and Winning Lines Credit: Stellify Media