Who Killed Barbara Maier Gustern? Police Search for Woman They Say Pushed Legendary Vocal Coach to Her Death

The search is on for the woman who allegedly pushed an elderly New York woman to her death in what authorities have called a “disgraceful” crime.

Barbara Maier Gustern, 87, was near her home on West 28th Street and Eighth Avenue on March 10 when she was shoved from behind allegedly by an unidentified woman, who authorities said crossed the street and pushed Maier without any provocation.

No words were exchanged between Gustern and her attacker, who fled down Ninth Avenue, officials said.

Maier, a legendary vocal coach, remained on life support until Tuesday, when she died from traumatic brain injuries sustained in the attack.

Tributes have poured out for Gustern, who coached many famous singers, including Blondie’s Debbie Harry during her “Heart of Glass” heyday.

Wanted posters of the woman police said is responsible for Gustern’s death show a clear photo of the suspect entering the subway as she left the scene.

Gustern’s grandson, AJ Gustern, was by her side and holding her hands during her final days and did what he could to comfort her.

“I struggle to understand and cope with this world on a daily basis, and frankly this is beyond my ability to bear,” he wrote on Facebook. “Do what you can for your fellow human being, no matter how small. Make the time. Preventing needless loss and violence like this starts with us as individuals. We must care more for each other.”

Gustern’s student and friend Katherine Crocket said Gustern gave her and countless others the confidence to go after their dreams.

“After a few months, she said to me, you have a good voice, you can call yourself a singer,” Crocket told .

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for Gustern’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.