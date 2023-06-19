Who is Vector, the Voice of Despicable?

Jason Segel’s voice-over career is limited to a few cameos on “Family Guy”, as Marshall Eriksen from “How I Met Your Mother,” and his part in “Despicable Me.” He played Marshall from 2005 until 2014. The fans fell in love his passionate and eccentric behavior as well his warm relationship with Lily Aldrin. They have been through ups anddowns but they’re definitely a couple goal. It is so cute to watch their story develop over the entire series.

Segel played Nick Andopolis in “Freaks and Geeks” in 1999. Though there was never a second season, the impact the series had on both Segel and the fans — who believe it is worthy of its cult classic status — is awe-inspiring. He has described the series as one of the most memorable experiences in his life, and it’s influenced him to work on future projects. Entertainment Weekly).

Segel recently appeared in Apple TV+’s “Shrinking”, playing Jimmy Laird. This series takes a look at grief, and the impact it has on a person’s life and their loved ones. Jimmy Laird loses his spouse and is unable to communicate with his daughter. Segel works with Harrison Ford in the role of Dr. Paul Rhoades, his mentor and co-worker.

Segel’s career is filled with humor, creativity and range.