Who Is Trey Hendrickson’s Wife, Alisa?

When Trey Hendrickson is not busy making rushes on the field or dealing with his injuries, he spends a majority of time with his wife, Alisa Chernomashentsev, whom he wed in July 2020, per Sports Spectrum. According to The Athletic, Chernomashentsev and Hendrickson met while they were on a cruise together in 2013. Hendrickson had gone on a cruise to the Caribbean when he laid eyes on his future wife, who was 17 years old at the time. “We locked eyes,” Chernomashentsev told the outlet, before Hendrickson chimed in, “It was over for me.” However, their relationship didn’t continue after the cruise ended.

Hendrickson returned back to his hometown of Apopka, Florida, while Chernomashentsev went back to Jacksonville. They didn’t reconnect until 2019 when Hendrickson made the first move by texting her. As fate would have it, the two were single and were willing to give their relationship another shot. Chernomashentsev was impressed with Hendrickson’s maturity, telling The Athletic, “He had to grow up and experience life, but when we came together again as adults, it was God’s timing.”

Since then, the couple has continued to support each other through their various endeavors and passions, including Chernomashentsev’s doctorate degree.