FOX Nation correspondent Tomi Lahren’s relationship status has become a hot topic since she called off her engagement to her fiancé Brandon Fricke in 2019.

The 29-year-old conservative pundit and Fricke split in April 2020, and since then Lahren has been linked with a former NFL quarterback.

3 Tomi Lahren’s relationship status is unclear since she split from her fiance in 2019 Image Credits: Getty Images – Getty

Who is Tomi Lahren’s boyfriend?

Lahren has not publicly said that she is dating anyone.

She broke off her engagement with Fricke, a 30-year-old professional soccer player whom she dated for two-and-a-half years.

“It just wasn’t in the cards,” she told PEOPLE in April 2020.

However, despite the split, the Fox Nation host said the two “are still best friends.”

In August 2020, Lahren was spotted having dinner with former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler in Nashville, Tennessee.

Are Tomi Lahren and Jay Cutler dating?

Despite being spotted together, neither Lahren or Cutler have confirmed any relationship or if they were ever dating.

In September 2020, Cutler – the ex-husband of reality TV star Kristen Cavallari – responded to the rumors that he was dating Lahren via an Instagram video.

The video featured Cutler showing a cow giving him a gentle peck on the cheek, and captioned it, “Only lady in my life. Be better internet.”

That same month, Lahren also denied the rumors on Twitter, saying, “I love it when the internet tells me who I’m dating. Good one.”

3 Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was rumored to be Lahren’s boyfriend in late 2020

3 Lahren and Cutler were spotted on a date last year at a Nashville bar Image Credits: Getty Images – Getty

The relationship rumors spread like wildfire after an insider told E! that Cutler and Lahren were “enjoying a nice night out together at Winners Bar in Nashville.”

“The two of them were having a lot of fun together at a table along with two other friends.

“Tomi and Jay were passing a bottle of tequila back and forth and taking shots together directly from the bottle. The two of them left together,” the insider said.

What is Tomi Lahren’s net worth?

In August 2017, Lahren joined Fox News as a contributor, and now has her own show on Fox Nation.

The 28-year-old has a reported net worth of $3million, according to cheatsheet.