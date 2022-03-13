“The Batman”It is currently playing in theaters, and is causing strenuous debate.

Do they sound too serious? Should they have gone back the the Bat-nipples, or the pop art title card that says “POW!”? Where does Robert Pattinson’s characterization of the Dark Knight fall amongst the various iterations of the character? Can you believe that this is Colin Farrell, all those make-ups?

Another question is that we can’t answer without spoiling the answer. “The Batman” ending, but that could illuminate where the character is headed (and who he’ll be facing off against).

Big spoilers “The Batman” follow; if you haven’t watched yet, turn back now!

Who is the Riddler talking to?

At the end “The Batman,”Paul Dano’s Riddler plot has been stopped by Robert Pattinson (Robert Pattinson). While the Riddler managed to set off a series of bombs that allowed for a biblical tide of flood water to enter Gotham proper, his assassination attempt, enacted by a small army of Riddler-like trolls (internet trolls not actual trolls), ultimately failed as well, thanks to Batman’s heroism. He realizes that his actions may have been a bit selfish towards the end and that his style might not be the right one.

The Riddler, who is in Arkham Asylum, watches from his cell and is furious at the failure of his attempts to change the status quo. This was part of an ongoing campaign against Gotham’s founding families. In his cell, he begins to cry, childlike. He is heard by the prisoner next to him, who tells him to relax. You can only see this prisoner through a small rectangular slot in the door, but it’s clear that he has got some make-up or some disfigurement (or both). It is possible that they could do something.

“What is it they say? One day you’re on top, the next you’re a clown,” the Unseen Arkham Prisoner (as he’s officially billed) says to The Riddler.

The prisoner then laughs.

Yes, the Riddler is stuck in containment next to this universe’s version of the Joker played Barry Keoghan, who had previously been announced as playing a GCPD officer named Stanley Merkel. It turns out he had the last laugh. You might recognize Keoghan’s scene-stealing work from films like “Dunkirk” “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,”Or, more recently, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Druig in “Eternals.” And now, he’s The Joker.

“The Batman” Director Confirms That Yes, That’s The Joker

A screening of “The Batman” held on the Warner Bros. lot earlier in February, and afterwards, there was a Q&A with Pattinson, director Matt Reeves, Zoë Kravitz (who plays Selina Kyle/Catwoman) and producer Dylan Clark. The audience asked about this scene and the character.

“Who do you think he is? The unseen prisoner …”Reeves was born. “He’s who you think he is. That’s who he is.”Here it is: official confirmation that Keoghan (who played memorable roles in) has been re-elected. “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” “Eternals”The Joker is indeed ( It is interesting to note that the film was being tested by them just a few months back. WithoutThe Joker appeared. It’s unclear if this was just to throw test audiences off the scent (and prevent leaks online) but clearly a no-Joker version was definitely an option.

Reeves explained how the Joker character was born out of the story that he was telling with him. “The Batman.” “The thing about the movie is, it isn’t a Batman origin story but it is an origin story for every rogues gallery character that you come across,” Reeves said. “Selina Kyle is not yet the Catwoman and the Penguin is not yet the kingpin, and the character you’re referring to is not yet the character you’re referring to, but it is, in fact, him.” In other words: he’s got a ways to go before he’s leaving playing cards at crimes and unleashing poison gas in Gotham, but it’s still the Joker we know and love.

Will The Joker Be the Villain? “The Batman” Sequel?

Certain intriguing questions are raised by the Joker’s apparent appearance. These questions include: Are the goons Batman beats up in the beginning of the movie just Halloween ghouls? Or were they somehow linked to the Joker. (He’s known for having a pretty robust gang.) Was the Joker’s emergence in Gotham inspired by Batman? What role, if any, will the Joker play in the sequel film that Warner Bros. has not yet approved?

Is Keoghan also available for additional movies, which is a practical question. Will Keoghan, a 29-year old actor, return with the Joker if he does?

It’ll be fascinating to see what take Reeves has on the character, especially given that under his watch the Riddler went from a puzzle-obsessive with a penchant for question-marks to a sadistic serial killer more in line with the Zodiac than any of Batman’s arch-nemeses.

At the same Q&A attended, Pattinson said that he would love to see Robin enter the fray and expressed a fondness for the “A Death in the Family”Comic, 1988 storyline by Jim Starlin. Inked by Jim Aparo. Covers by “Hellboy”Mike Mignola is the creator. The storyline featured Robin (Jason Todd and not Dick Grayson who were unavailable at the time) being killed by Joker. This was not a certain thing. One issue ended in a cliffhanger. Robin could be blown to smithereens if the Joker intervenes. A write-in poll followed, allowing comics fans to decide Robin’s fate. The bleak fans voted for Robin’s death, which would be one of the most memorable arcs in Batman comics.

That’d be one way to really introduce this new Joker: by having him kill Robin.