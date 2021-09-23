Who is the Great British Bake Off host?

VIEWERS are thrilled that the Great British Bake Off is back on the box for another series.

Fans are always left wondering about the voice behind the Channel 4 show’s soothing narration.

Who is the Great British Bake Off narrator?

The Great British Bake Off has TWO narrators.

Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding are the hosts who provide the soothing voiceover.

Both share the duties and read different parts.

They also talk to bakers while they make their cakes, give links and shout out time checks to ensure they complete their challenge.

Noel Fielding and Matt then take it in turns to reveal who the Star Baker was and who will be leaving the show.

Have Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding narrated any other shows?

Matt Lucas

Matt is actually well known for narrating audio books.

Many of David Walliams’ children novels have featured Matt as the voice.

Matt also voiced Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations.

On TV, the actor is best known for his work with David on the TV series Little Britain (2003-2007) in which he played various characters including the truant and single teen mum Vicky Pollard.

He has been in many big blockbuster films including playing both Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee in Tim Burton’s Alice In Wonderland and its sequel, Alice Through The Looking Glass.

Noel Fielding

Like Matt, Noel has also provided the voice for several audio books.

He can be heard on SUM: Tales From The After Lives and The Museum Of Curiosity. You also have an Evening with Noel Fielding.

Noel is most well-known for his TV show, The Mighty Boosh.

Noel has appeared on The IT Crowd as Richmond, and Stan the Executioner in Disenchantment.

He will be returning to Never Mind The Buzzcocks as the team captain with Greg Davies, and he’s also the host of the new quiz show.

When is the next Great British Bake Off on TV?

The Bake Off continues to air on Tuesday nights.

Channel 4’s Bake Off action starts at 8pm.

You can catch up with any missed episodes on All 4.