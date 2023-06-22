Who is The Bold and the Beautiful star Heather Tom’s husband?

ACTRESS Heather Tom made a name for herself on The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Since 2011, she has been married to James Achor, and now fans want to know more about him.

2 Heather Tom stars as Katie Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful Credit: Getty

Who is Heather Tom?

Heather Marie Tom is an actress and director who was born on November 4, 1975, in Hinsdale, Illinois.

She is arguably best known for her roles as Victoria Newman on The Young and The Restless and as Katie Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful.

“She has come a long way,” Tom said of her B&B character, via Soap Opera Digest.

“I really appreciate that she hasn’t been stuck in one place. Over the years, Katie has had a lot of things happen that have changed her worldview and how she approaches problems and relationships.

“At her core, she has the same values, and there will always be that part of her that feels like she’s in her sister’s shadow, but she has definitely come into her own.”

Additionally, Tom has starred in Ugly Betty, One Life to Live, The Billionaire, Criminal Minds, and Rizzoli & Isles.

Thanks to the success of her career, she has been able to amass a $4million fortune, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Who is her husband?

On September 17, 2011, Tom tied the knot with James Achor.

Outside of being known as Tom’s wife, Achor is known for his career as a musician.

Over the years, Achor has worked in the music department for several productions including Charmed (1999), The Big Jahuna (1999), Waking Up in Reno (2002), All Aboard America (2004), The Manzanar Fishing Club (2012), The Bold and the Beautiful (2014), and Bigfoot’s Love Slave (2017).

At this time, additional details on Achor’s personal life are unclear because he often stays out of the spotlight and off social media.

2 Heather Tom married James Achor in 2011 Credit: Getty

Does Heather Tom have kids?

While Tom might be busy with her career, that has not stopped her from starting a family.

In 2012, the two-time Daytime Emmy Award winner welcomed her son, Zane Alexander Achor.

“I’m so proud to be your mom- you’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Tom said of her son in a 2020 social media post.

Not much is known about Zane’s personal life due to his young age but he often makes appearances on Tom’s Instagram page.