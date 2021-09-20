Who Is The 2021 Emmys DJ, Reggie Watts?

Reggie Watts is the DJ performing at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, which is a huge responsibility that would make anyone break a sweat. But not Watts, who seemingly was made for this role due to his previous career experience working as an internationally renowned vocal artist, beatboxer, musician, actor, and comedian, per his website. Watts has worked on hundreds of episodes of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” as a musical director and composer, but also was previously composing music for shows like “Comedy Bang! Bang!” and “Key and Peele,” per IMDb.

Watts has not commented on whether or not he is excited about this new role being added to his resume, but fans all over Twitter, including CBS, are raving about his performance and are yearning to see more of him in future award shows. Positive reviews of his performance aside, there is no confirmation on whether or not he will be called back to DJ any other future award ceremonies. For now, we can always catch him composing some fine tunes with his buddy Corden or in his upcoming animated movie “Extinct,” featuring huge celebs like Zazie Beats, Ken Jeong, and Adam Devine. Way to go, Reggie!