Who is Sir James Dyson and what’s the inventor’s net worth?

SIR JAMES DYSON is one of Britain’s most successful inventors, and is revered for revolutionising the vacuum cleaning industry.

His Dyson business ventures, as well as his impressive portfolio of properties have made him one of the wealthiest people in Britain.

1 James Dyson has revolutionised vacuum cleaners.

What is Sir James Dyson all about?

James Dyson, son of Janet Dyson and Alec Dyson, was born on May 2, 1947 in Norfolk.

After he became frustrated with the lack of suction when his vacuum cleaner sucked dirt up, he attended an art school.

He developed the G-Force Cleaner in 1983, using technology for cyclonic separation already being used by sawmills.

The product was not an instant success in the UK as major manufacturers were worried it would be kill the lucrative cleaner bag market, which was worth £100million a year in Britain at the time.

As a result, Dyson took his product to Japan, where it was a huge success.

Dyson secured a patent in mid-80s for vacuum technology. In the 90s, he was able set up his manufacturing company in UK, putting him directly in competition with major brands that had previously rejected G-Force.

Dyson’s innovative vacuum cleaners were launched in the United States in 2002. The Dyson dual cyclone product was the fastest-selling vacuum cleaner in UK history.

Dyson has also created the Dyson Airblade hand dryer, which was revolutionary, as well as the Air Multiplier fan, without blades.

Dyson Zone is a headset which can be worn as both a Bluetooth pair of over-ear headphones, and an air filter.

James Dyson received the knighthood in 2007 and became Sir James.

How much is Sir James Dyson worth?

Dyson has been named as the wealthiest person in West Country, by Forbes magazine. Sunday Times Rich List.

His estimated net worth was revealed to be a whopping £23 billion, making him the fifth wealthiest person in the country.

The Sunday Times Rich List is not new to Sir James. He topped it for the first-time in 2020.

At the time, it was reported that the Brexit-backing entrepreneur’s wealth had grown by £3.6billion between 2019 and 2020, climbing to £16.2bn.

Dyson has an impressive portfolio of properties, including a 9,138 square foot penthouse on Park Avenue in New York City.

What became of the Dyson Electric Car?

Dyson unveiled plans for electric vehicles by 2021 in an attempt to take on Elon Musk’s Tesla.

Despite a £2bn investment, the project failed.

Dyson pulled the plug on his project after failing to find a purchaser in 2019. The inventor said the venture wasn’t “commercially feasible.”