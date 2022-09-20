Who is Sarah Koenig The Sun | The Sun

Serial is a podcast about a Baltimore man convicted of murdering his ex girlfriend. Serial has been embraced by podcast lovers all over the world.

Sarah Koenig, the woman behind that series of successful episodes, pointed out flaws in the case.

Sarah Koenig is the producer and host of the podcast Serial

Who is Sarah Koenig

Sarah Koeing was born July 9, 1969 and is a US journalist from New York.

Her best-known podcast Serial is her award-winning podcast. It was iTunes’ fastest podcast to reach five million downloads.

Sarah started her career at The East Hampton Star as a reporter after she graduated college.

After graduating from college, she worked in Russia as an ABC News reporter and later for The New York Times.

Sarah is also known as a producer for This American Life.

Which podcasts has she produced?

Serial was Sarah’s first season in 2014.

The series was about Adnan Syed, a Baltimore man convicted of murdering his girlfriend Hae Min Lee. However, he maintained his innocence.

Sarah explored the case of the murder and raised doubts about the conviction. The podcast was later canceled in 2022.

She revealed weaknesses in the evidence which was used to convict him and also raised questions about his defence lawyer, Maria Gutierrez, who was suffering from multiple sclerosis at the time.

She released two more seasons after that.

Who is Dana Chivvis, the producer?

Dana is the producer that brought Serial to life.

Talk to The GuardianShe described the podcast’s popularity as “amazing.” We were at the center of this whirlwind, and we were just hunkered in producing and recording.

“By episode 7 or 8, we had established a schedule. We would edit Friday or Saturday, Sunday or Saturday, Monday or Tuesday, and then record Sarah Monday afternoon.

“There would maybe be enough time to eat lunch between the last edit and recording Sarah.”

Are Sarah and her husband married?

Sarah is married Ben Schreier.

The couple resides in State College (PA), where Ben is an associate Professor of Jewish Studies at Penn State.

They have two children together.

