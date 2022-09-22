Who is Queen Elizabeth?

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral was a moment of worldwide mourning. Millions of people watched her funeral services at Westminster Abbey and burial at St. George’s Chapel. However, did you know she’s not the first royal to be interred at the Windsor church?

Who Else Is Buried At St. George’s Chapel?

The queen was famously very close to her family, so it’s unsurprising that she chose to be buried alongside them. Queen Elizabeth was inducted into the King George VI Memorial Chapel along with her father King George VI, Elizabeth Bowes Lyon, her mother and sister, Princess Margaret. The Memorial Chapel also contained her husband, Prince Philip.

RELATED: Why Is Queen Victoria The Only Monarch Not Buried At St. George’s Chapel Since 1820?

They were not the only royals to be interred at this church. The Royal Vault contains Kings George III and George IV, William IV and George V. A separate part of the church houses the graves of King Henry VIII (and his third wife Jane Seymour).

Some of the oldest graves at the church are located on the altar, including George Plantagenet the Duke of Bedford who died 1479; King Edward IV who died 1483; and King Henry VI who died 1471. St. George’s Chapel isn’t the only place a member of the royal family can be buried, but many monarchs choose to be interred at the chapel.

The Royal Weddings At St. George’s

It’s no surprise that St. George’s Chapel has a long history. King Edward III founded the church in the 14th century and made it the official church of the Order of the Garter. The church has been updated by various monarchs over the years. They have added burial vaults and additional space.

St. George’s Chapel has also hosted plenty of royal weddings. Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones are some of the most well-known couples to marry at the chapel. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Princess Eugenie Brooksbanks is another.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth’s Personal Glove Maker Speaks Out Following Her Death: ‘I Feel Quite Sad And Humbled’

St. George’s Chapel was closed for the queen’s funeral services, but the church is typically open to the public. Mourners and admirers of the royal will be able visit her grave to pay their respects.

More from Suggest