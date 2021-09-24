Who is Maggie in the Great British Bake Off 2021

GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF contestant Maggie is hoping to bake her way into the finals.

Who is she? you may ask, we reveal all…

2 Maggie is one of the contestants for Bake Off 2021 Credit: ©Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Who is Maggie on the Great British Bake Off 2021?

Maggie is one of the older contestants in Bake Off’s new series, at the age of 70.

Maggie is a former nurse and midwife and lives in a lovely country house in Dorset.

Maggie grew up in a family that loved cooking, so it’s no surprise she has this passion.

Bread is one of Maggie’s favorite things to bake, which could indicate that she will be the first to master dough.

Maggie is also a keen canoeist, kayaker and sailboarder.

If you don’t find her on water, you’ll then find her exploring the UK and seeking any outdoor adventures.

Maggie regularly updates Instagram about her adventures on the show.

Go check her bakes out @maggietheseasidebaker

2 Maggie posts her bakes on her Instagram Credit: Instagram

What has Maggie done on the Great British Bake Off 2021?

The signature challenge for the first week was to bake a cake!

Maggie chose to impress the judges with her ice cream cornet cake.

The judges said that they felt it looks more like a “plant pot than ice-cream”, but Maggie managed to dismiss the appearance of the cake with the judges being impressed with how delicious the Victorian sponge was.

What did Maggie say about her experience on the show?

Maggie has said that when she received the call to say she had won a place to take part in the competition it was “one of the most exciting and unexpected moments”.

She continued to describe how panic set in after she received the call from producers.

Despite being anxious, she managed to bake and study a lot from her cookery books while locked down.

We will be seeing some amazing bakes from this talented cook.

How can I catch the Great British Bake Off 2021?

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 every Tuesday, 21 at 8pm