Who is Left in The Bachelorette Season 20? (SPOILERS)

What is the status of 'The Bachelorette Season 20'? Charity Lawson, the 'Bachelorette Season 20' hostess sent home some amazing guys during her third episode.

Spoiler alert: This article includes spoilers from the episode airing on July 10, 2009. Bachelorette Season 20. The season 20 of Bachelorette It’s here and we can celebrate! The season has already been crazier and dramatic. The third episode is not disappointing with Charity Lawson and her entertaining men. Charity Lawson’s season has already broken records. Who will be left by the end of episode 2?

Like every The Bachelor The following are some examples of how to get started: Bachelorette Each episode concludes with a Rose Ceremony. How does Charity decide which men to send back when she is face-toface with thirteen men? Charity is able to do this gracefully, by simply “following” her heart. Who is the last to compete for Charity’s love?



What happened in the third episode of ‘The Bachelorette Season 20?

Charity surprises Brayden, and all of us in Episode 3, by telling them they are heading to Oceanside. The date ends with her giving him (to everyone’s surprise), a rose despite the fact that he is immature.

Charity must find Ken for her Barbie in the group date. This competition was judged by Jordan Rodgers & JoJo Rodgers. The men, dressed in hilarious costumes such as spacesuits or “birthday suits,” impress Charity by singing “Girls just wanna have fun” off-key. Sean is the winner, while Dotun takes home the rose. Some people are not as impressive.

Aaron Schwartzman (L-R), Adrian Hassan and James Pierce as 'The Bachelorette.

There’s not much to see Aaron Schwartzman, Adrian Hassan” James Pierce Date. The girls are all frustrated at not having enough time to spend with Charity. But their relationship with Charity is slipping. They all share their frustrations at not having enough time with Charity, but they are losing touch.



Charity’s very pink date with her group is followed by a surprise 1-on-1. Warwick Reider. The men were surprised that she picked him, as he is one of the more quiet guys. But when she takes him into the private amusement park—our dream date—he gets “tired.” Not even to offer her some ice-cream! Warwick! Charity tells Warwick to go home because she doesn’t want him giving out roses just because someone is cute.

The Bachelorette season 20: Who’s left?

Charity is down to 10 men after eliminating 4 guys during her third Rose Ceremony. This is the list of everyone left on season 20. Bachelorette: Brayden bowers is 24 years old and a travel nurse originally from San Diego.

Aaron Bryant is a 29-year-old software engineer originally from San Diego in California.

Xavier Bonner (27 years) is a biomedical scientists from Carrboro, N.C.

Joey Graziadei (27 years old) is a professional tennis player from Lawai.

John Buresh (27 years old) is a data scientist who lives in New York.



Sean McLaughlin (25 years old) is a software rep in Tampa, Florida.

Caleb B. (24 years old) is a professional wrestler who hails from Orlando in Florida.

Michael Barbour is a 28-year-old yacht captain who hails from Chicago, Illinois.

Tanner Courtad (30 years old) is a Pittsburgh-based mortgage lender.

Dotun Olubeko (30 years old) is an integrative medical specialist who hails from Brooklyn, New York.