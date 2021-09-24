Who is Jester in The Masked Singer 2021

THE Masked Singer began its season on Wednesday, September 22, and there is already speculation on who some of the contestants are.

The Take It Off buzzer is new to this season’s Masked Singer. It will instantly remove any contestant that a judge can identify.

Who is Jester from The Masked Singer?

Jester has long sleeves and large shoulders.

The Jester’s costume features a combination of plaid and diamond patterns. The mask has three curved horns with plaid patterns.

The mouth is both creepy and very captivating. It has a large, exaggerated smile and hypnotic prints.

On September 8, 2021, the mask was unveiled.

What do fans think so far?

The show’s premiere was September 22. Fans speculate that Mother Nature could be Tiffany Haddish, and Skunk might be Faith Evans.

Some believe Beach Ball is a well-known puppet.

Where can I see The Masked Singer?

You can watch The Masked Singer via your cable television provider on Fox.

The show can also be streamed on Hulu and Fubo TV as well as Tubi TV, YouTube TV, and Tubi TV.

This season’s second episode premieres tonight, Thursday September 23rd at 8pm ET.