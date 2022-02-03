Who Is Jeff Zucker’s Ex-Wife?

Prior to being in a relationship with Allison Gollust, Jeff Zucker was married to Caryn Nathanson for 21 years. Per Page Six, the couple announced their split in 2018, remaining focused on their kids. As for the reason for their split, one insider seemed to have the scoop. “It can’t be easy being married to Jeff — he is a workaholic, and is obsessed with news, and obsessed with being the best,” a source told the outlet at the time. “Caryn is much more laid back and social, spends a lot of time with their kids and enjoys being part of the Upper East Side social circuit.”

According to The New York Times, Nathanson got her start in television as a supervisor of rights and clearance on “Saturday Night Live,” after graduating from Sarah Lawrence College in her teens. Zucker and Nathanson met while they were both working at NBC in the ’90s. Jeff, at the time, was the executive producer of the “Today” show. He eventually rose up to the ranks and served as president and CEO of NBC Universal in the 2000s, per Central Recorder. The exes share four children — three boys and a girl.

It is unclear what Nathanson has been up to since their divorce.