Who is Harley Himber From ‘Jailbirds’ and How Wild was Her Crime Spree?

Harley Himber is one of the inmates in this season, and her reason for being there is wild. On May 9, 2019, a then 23-year-old Harley was arrested after the failed kidnapping attempt of a 15-year-old boy. Harley didn’t know the boy, who was walking with his mother at the time, but she called for him by name. She told them she worked for the FBI and Secret Service. Harley demanded that the boy gets into her car, but he refused, getting into a different vehicle with family members instead.
Harley then proceeded to chase the car down, rear-ending it twice. After slamming into them once more, she got out of the car and undressed while throwing rocks at nearby businesses. By the time police arrived, Harley wasn’t very responsive. She was taken to the hospital under suspicion of drug use and was arrested there.