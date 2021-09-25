Who is Harley Himber From ‘Jailbirds’ and How Wild was Her Crime Spree?

Harley Himber is one of the inmates in this season, and her reason for being there is wild. On May 9, 2019, a then 23-year-old Harley was arrested after the failed kidnapping attempt of a 15-year-old boy. Harley didn’t know the boy, who was walking with his mother at the time, but she called for him by name. She told them she worked for the FBI and Secret Service. Harley demanded that the boy gets into her car, but he refused, getting into a different vehicle with family members instead.