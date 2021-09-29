Freddie Highmore has lived most of his life in the spotlight after making his big-screen debut aged just seven.

But he prefers to keep his personal life private. Fans were stunned when he suddenly announced that he was now married.

Freddie Highmore revealed he had gotten married on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Who is Freddie Highmore’s wife?

Despite his lengthy career on-screen, not much is known about Freddie Highmore’s life behind the camera.

The 29-year-old star of The Good Doctor has kept all of his previous romances under wraps.

Freddie was rumoured to have dated the likes of Dakota Fanning and Abigail Breslin in the past – but he never addressed the speculation.

Most fans believed that the star was only one man up to recently.

But in a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Freddie dropped a bombshell.

After TV host Kimmel pointed out that Freddie was wearing a ring, the star responded: “Yes, it is a wedding ring. I got married.”

He went on to explain, “ever since I started wearing this ring people have been asking me if I’m married so I figured I should clarify it.”

Why is Freddie Highmore keeping his wife’s identity under wraps?

Despite confirming his relationship status it was clear that Freddie did not want to share any personal details about his marriage.

Freddie Highmore began his acting career at the age of just seven

Freddie didn’t reveal the identity of his new bride, but described her as a “wonderful woman” and clarified that he was “very happy”.

He also said, “I’m not gonna jump up and down on the couch on the talk show and express my excitement that way”, a reference to Tom Cruise’s 2005 Oprah appearance.

Jokingly, British-born Freddie added: “I know you do that in America.”