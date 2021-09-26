Who Is Donald Trump’s Attorney, Alina Habba?

Alina Habba attended Lehigh University from 2002-2005, earning a bachelor’s degree in political science, according to her LinkedIn page. She then earned her juris doctor degree from Widener University School of Law, graduating in 2011. Since then, Habba has participated in the Harvard Business School Executive Education program.

Habba’s firm, Habba Madaio & Associates LLP, is a small practice of four lawyers, according to The Washington Post. The firm is situated near Donald Trump’s National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

Habba is a unique choice for Trump because, as The Daily Beast noted, she doesn’t carry the same high-profile clout that many of his previous lawyers did. However, with the departure of many of Trump’s previous lawyers, perhaps Habba’s less ostentatious résumé is appealing to the former president. Case in point: One of Habba’s previous cases included her serving as general counsel for a parking garage, the Post pointed out. So what did she say about working with Trump?