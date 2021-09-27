Who is Cody Rigsby’s boyfriend Andres Alfaro?

THINGS are heating up on and off the dance floor for Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby.

The beloved biker, strength trainer, and member of the newest season of Dancing with the Stars has been dating his boyfriend since 2018.

Who is Cody Rigsby?

34-year-old fitness instructor Cody Rigsby is known for his hot takes and dance moves on the renowned fitness app, Peloton.

Joining the Peloton staff around six years ago, Rigsby was recently dubbed the “King of Quarantine” as he became one of the most popular stationary bike and strength training instructors during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Rigsby started as a professional dancer, working with stars like Katy Perry and Pitbull, as well as dancing burlesque in New York and for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Rigsby’s Dancing with the Stars partner, Cheryl Burke, was recently diagnosed with a breakthrough case of Covid-19, meaning she has to go into a mandatory quarantine.

Who is Cody Rigsby’s boyfriend?

Fellow fitness instructor Andres Alfaro and Cody Rigsby have been dating since 2018.

Working at Barry’s Bootcamp in New York City, Alfaro is known for his “driven and challenging” classes, according to his instructor page on their website.

Alfaro also lists his guilty pleasures as “sleeping in and cream cheese bagels,” as well as his Nespresso machine.

Rigsby and Alfaro were secretive about their relationship up until very recently, where they started sharing more of their personal lives and each other to their Instagram feeds.

Alfaro lists his favorite music as EDM, and his favorite classes as Full Body and Lower Body Focus.

How can I watch Dancing with the Stars?

Dancing with the Stars season 30 airs every Monday at 8pm ET on ABC.

Dancing with the Stars is also available on most online live TV services, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

The show can also be accessed by a VPN.