Who Is Chicago P.D. Star Jon Seda’s Wife, Lisa Gomez?

Jon Seda has been married to Lisa Gomez for more than two decades and together they have four children, per Us Weekly. Although Gomez likes to keep a low profile, according to her Instagram bio, she’s a life coach who uses her social media platform to encourage and motivate others. Gomez also runs a very successful business where she offers one-on-one coaching sessions through her website.

While Gomez wears many hats as a wife, mother, and entrepreneur, Seda praised his longtime partner for holding it down and making sure everything runs smoothly. “My wife makes it work,” the actor said during an appearance on “The Steve Harvey Show” in December 2017.

While some people can feel smothered by always being with their significant other, Seda, on the other hand, noted he works better when he’s with his wife. “We don’t work apart, you know it doesn’t work well when we’re apart,” he said, before jokingly adding, “I love you babe,” as he blew Gomez a kiss.