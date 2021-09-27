STARZ series BMF is inspired by the story of two brothers who formed one of America’s most notorious drug distribution networks.

The empire – known as the Black Mafia Family – was run by Demetrius Flenory, aka Big Meech, and his younger brother Terry Flenory, aka Southwest T.

Who is Big Meech’s brother Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory?

The brothers grew up on the streets of Detroit, dealing cocaine in high school before forming their drug empire.

Big Meech built the network with his younger brother Terry during the late 1980s.

According to the US Department of Justice: “At its peak during 2003-2004, the BMF was moving hundreds of kilograms of cocaine into Atlanta, Detroit, and other distribution hubs every month.

“The drugs would arrive in vehicles – often limousines – with secret compartments or ‘traps’.

“These same trap vehicles would then be filled with cash to be sent back to the Mexican sources of supply.”

But in 2001, after a division between the brothers, Terry relocated to Los Angeles to run his own operation.

When was Terry Flenory released from prison?

Big Meech and Terry’s huge drug network came crashing down in 2005 when they were arrested by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The pair were hit with a number of charges including possession of more than 500kg of cocaine with intent to distribute, running a criminal enterprise, two counts of intent to distribute more than 5kg of cocaine, and another charge of conspiracy for the same.

Some of their hundreds of associates were also arrested, with millions of dollars, several homes and dozens of vehicles seized.

The brothers pleaded guilty to running a continuing criminal enterprise in 2007.

In 2008, they were both sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Terry was released into house arrest in May 2020 as Covid spread through federal prisons.

Was Terry Flenory shot?

According to reports, Terry was shot dead after being released from prison – but this has not been confirmed.

His brother Big Meech remains behind bars and is being held at USP Lompoc in California.

He is due for an early release in 2028 after the United States Sentencing Guidelines made amendments 782 and 788 to revise all drug offences that occurred before November 2014.

A show inspired by their story from Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, and writer and executive producer Randy Huggins hit Starz on September 26.