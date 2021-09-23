Who is Beach Ball of The Masked Singer and what are their responsibilities?

THE Masked Singer is a singing competition featuring contestants disguised in various costumes.

Each episode’s contestant must reveal their identity, although fans have already speculated about Beach Ball.

Who is Beach Ball from The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer’s Beach Ball features red, white, and blue stripes, thick eyelashes, and red lips. They are placed with starfish and seagulls on a beach.

Their identity and face are still unknown as of Wednesday, September 22.

In the first clue, maskedsingerfox posted on Instagram, there are two band-aids that have been crossed and placed in an X beside Beach Ball.

Who are guessing Beach Ball is?

Many people are guessing that there will be a famous puppet under the Beach Ball. This is similar to Kermit, the Frog from last year.

Miss Piggy, with her blue eyes and long, voluminous eyelashes is another common guess. Others speculate that it might be Elmo.

Fans will have to wait to hear their voice and find out more until the season premiere.

What’s different about this season of The Masked Singer?

The panelists are able to reveal the identities of contestants this season if they feel comfortable enough to do so in a Take It Off buzzer.

There are at least 15 different contestants as seen below:

Nick Cannon remains on as host.

Judges will include Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger.

Season 6 of the show will premiere on Fox at 8:30 on Wednesday and Thursday, September 22nd-23rd.

Who is The Beach Ball in The Masked Singer’s Season Six?