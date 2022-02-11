Who Is Andrew Whitworth’s Wife, Melissa?

Football fans are drawn to the big personalities on the field, which can also lead to an interest in the football player’s partners. Born in Louisiana, Melissa Whitworth has worn many hats over the years — a few of them being a journalist, pageant contestant, mother, and leader in charity work. She also holds Masters degrees in Sociology and Industrial/Organizational Psychology. Melissa is recognized for her award-winning journalism in the north Louisiana area, having worked for NBC10/Fox14 News in the city of Monroe, per ABTC.

Winning the Miss Teen Louisiana pageant in 1998, she went on to participate two years in the National Sweetheart Pageant and later became Miss Louisiana in 2003. She even won the mirrored ball in Cincinnati’s local version of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2016. Melissa married Andrew Whitworth in 2006 and they have four children together. Andrew took to Instagram to celebrate his wife turning 40 in 2020 and praised her in the caption as, “My Queen, a leader, tone setter, the energy bus, amazing momma, best friend, hot mess and my ride or die!”

To top it all off, the couple founded the Big Whit 77 Foundation in 2009 “to invest back into their community by creating a non-profit organization that would impact area youth and families.” Despite running several programs through the foundation, the Whitworth’s charity work does not stop there.