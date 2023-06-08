Who Died In Season 4 part 2?

Angelina, a key character in the “Manifest” Season 4 Part 2 series, is a significant character. Her death was one of its most important developments. Angelina is a particularly toxic character, so fans were thrilled to see her die in such a biblical way.

Twitter User @iAnk1tThe caption on two screen shots of Angelina’s oxidation into ash read, “The best moment from this show.” More than 3,600 people liked this. This is what other users like. @freddyvpb You can also find out more about the following: @itsamshowAngelina died and the death was described by each as being “satisfying”.

Angelina’s death is one of the most dramatic moments in this last batch of episodes, and it was a moment that many fans had been waiting for.