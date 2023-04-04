FOUR astronauts have been trained to take the first steps on the Moon in 50 years.

It consists of three women and one man. The team will be the first to reach the moon.

6 On April 3, 2023, the Artemis II astronauts became public. Credit to AFP

Who are the Artemis II spacecraft astronauts?

Artemis II includes:

Reid Wiseman- Commander

6 Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman NASA. Credit

Reid Wiseman, an engineer and astronaut, was born in Baltimore on 11 November 1975.

After receiving a Master’s degree in Systems Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, he joined Nasa as a Nasa employee in June 2009.

He joined Nasa in 1991 and has been a Flight Engineer for Expedition 41. Additionally, he commanded NEEMO21 at the Aquarius Habitat, Islamorada (Florida), according to his biography. Biography.

Now, he will be the commander for Nasa’s Artemis II missions.

Victor Glover- Pilot

6 Artemis II Pilot Victor Glover NASA. Credit

Victor Glover was an American astronaut and US Navy pilot, who was born April 30, 1976 in Pomona.

As a member the 21st Nasa astronaut class, he joined them in 2013. He holds three masters degrees: one in flight testing engineering and another in systems engineering. The third is in military operations art and science.

According to his NASA records, he’s been in orbit for 168 days since joining as an Expedition 64 member and SpaceX Crew-1 crewmember. Biography.

Glover will serve now as the pilot on Nasa’s Artemis II missions.

Christina Hammock Koch-Mission Specialist

6 Christina Hammock Koch, Artemis II Mission Specialist NASA. Credit

Christina Hammock Koch, an astronaut and engineer, was born in Grand Rapids (Michigan) on 29 January 1979.

As a member 21st-class astronaut, she was assigned to Nasa’s 2013 class. With a record of 328 space days, her spaceflight is the longest by any female.

She also participated in the first all-female spacewalk.​

Koch was the first person to fly to space, and in 2018, she flew to the International Space Station. She is now a Nasa mission specialist on Artemis II.

Jeremy Hansen- Mission Specialist

6 Artemis II Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen Credit: Robert Markowitz / NASA-Johnson Space Center

Jeremy Hansen was a Canadian astronaut. He was born January 27, 1976 in London, Canada.

His astronaut training was completed in 2011. He quickly began his mission control duties, which included serving as the “voice” between Earth and the ISS. Biography.

Hansen became then a NEEMO19 crewmember, and will serve now as mission specialist on Nasa’s Artemis II. This makes him Canada’s first Canadian to visit the moon.

6 Artemis II heads to the Moon NASA. Credit

What date will Artemis II go on sale?

Artemis I was uncrewed and launched November 16, 2022. It traveled over 1.4 million miles, before arriving back on December 11, 2022.

Nasa plans to make another launch of Artemis II with success, but with humans inside the Orion capsule.

“This is a time for our vigilance to continue,” Nasa directorate head Jim Free said in a status update on March 7, 2023, via the Orlando Sentinel.

“We have heartbeats on this mission. We need to make sure that everything we’re doing, we understand the risks that we’re taking, we understand the performance of this vehicle moving forward.”

Nasa currently targets a November 2024 launch of Artemis II, with the hopes that an Artemis III launch will be possible by November 2025.

“Our plan has always been 12 months, but there are significant developments that have to occur,” Free continued.

“That’s just the nature of trying to land people on the moon.”