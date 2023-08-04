Who are the 6 co-conspirators in Trump’s Indictment?

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
Donald Trump’s latest indictment referring to the six unindicted and unnamed co-conspirators has become a game of national guessing. Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman are thought to be co-conspirators. Sidney Powell is also believed to have been involved. Jeffrey Clarke of the Justice Department, Jeffrey Clarke’s lawyer Kenneth Chesebro as well, according Jeffrey Clarke. But the identity of the sixth suspect remains unknown. Eastman’s lawyer tells Inside Edition that Eastman was a Trump attorney. The advice that he provided was not illegal.

