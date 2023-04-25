Who are Pinkertons and what do they do? Wizards Of The West Coast Investigation explained

In a bizarre turn of events, publisher Wizards Of The Coast sent private investigators known as the Pinkertons to a YouTuber’s house to confiscate leaked Magic The Gathering cards. Who are the Pinkertons and what happened exactly?

Magic The Gathering has never been more mysterious. A YouTuber who is dedicated to unboxing cards received a shock when private investigators arrived at their home in order to collect the leaked decks.

The cards that were leaked aren’t expected to be in stores before May 12, 2023.

Wizards of the Coast Investigation explained

On April 20, 2023, the YouTube channel oldschoolmtg uploaded an unboxing video detailing the contents of collector booster packs from Magic The Gathering titled ‘March Of The Machine: The Aftermath’.

The video was removed two days later by the publisher, Wizards of the Coast The following is a list of the most recent reviews. they sent private investigators to investigate the YouTuber’s video and possession of the cards.

The YouTuber, oldschoolmtg confirmed they had deleted the unboxing videos.

The YouTuber spoke about their experiences with private investigators in a video. He said that they had made his wife weep. He describes the men who turned up at his house as “two heavy hitter guys”.

He continues to insist that the item was not stolen. To add context, the seller of the cards he bought allegedly didn’t know that the set had not been released.

When the YouTuber spoke to Wizards Of The Coast, he stated “They were very apologetic about making my wife cry first thing in the morning”. He also confirmed they do “not believe anyone stole anything”.

This YouTuber has also urged anyone with the footage to exercise caution.

What are Pinkertons and who are they?

Pinkertons is also known as Pinkerton. It’s a private investigator and security firm. Pinkertons has come a very long way since its beginnings.

The agency was founded in 1850 by Allan Pinkerton (a Scottish-American policeman) and Edward Rucker (a Chicago attorney). The North-West Police Agency was the original name. It was later renamed Pinkerton & Co, and then Pinkerton National Detective Agency.

Allan Pinkerton first rose to prominence when he claimed that he had uncovered the Baltimore Plot in 1861, which was intended to assassinate Abraham Lincoln.

Pinkertons became a tool against organized unions after the Civil War. The agency’s actions in various instances are illustrative. Businesses hire employees Infiltrate the unions to prevent strikers from entering factories.

The agency has rebranded as a firm that specializes in personal safety and risk management.