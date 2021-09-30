Whitney Way Thore Weighs Her Options For Having A Baby

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore struggles with infertility. In a trailer for tonight’s episode, fans see her weigh her options for having a baby. Continue reading to learn more.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star discusses options for having a baby

Ahead of tonight’s (September 28), TLC releases a teaser trailer for My Big Fat Fabulous Life. Whitney and her friends are having pedicures. The conversation seems light until the TLC star brings up her upcoming doctor’s appointment. Whitney tells us that she needs one more ultrasound. After that, she and her doctors will figure out if she’s able to freeze her eggs or not.

Enthusiastically, her friend Heather says that she would “love to go” to Whitney’s appointment with her. Things get tense and awkward. It doesn’t seem like Whitney and her friend had this conversation beforehand. Heather tells the reality television star that she can talk to her doctor about becoming her surrogate.

Whitney Thore’s other friend, Ashley, seeks confirmation about this idea from Heather. “I say yeah, but I’m also like kinda scared about it too. Like I’m not real sure,” Heather says so. Whitney asks Ashley about her uterus. Ashely responds that her uterus is “used, abused, and confused.”

Things get heated between friends

Then the conversation gets tense. Heather seems to think Whitney is about calling her out on her reservations. So, quickly Heather chimes in with the fact that she didn’t say no. Whitney finds it fascinating that Heather would say yes, and Ashley would say no. From Ashley’s point of view, she shares that she feels like Heather doesn’t understand how big of a deal it is because she said yes.

Ashley shares that being pregnant can be difficult. But there’s more to it than that. Furthermore, Ashley shares that it’s about “emotional things.” She says even though she would “logically know” that the baby is Whitney’s. Ultimately, Ashley explains that if she carried Whitney’s baby, she doesn’t know that she could just hand it over. She tells Whitney that she would want to “be a part of things way more than what [Whitney] would want her to be a part of things.”

After that, Heather expresses some of her concerns about being Whitney Way Thore’s surrogate. Whitney will move, according to all of her friends. None of the friends seems to want to be more than 50 miles from Whitney and her baby. Whitney makes it seem like if she wants to move, she’s going to move. Heather believes that she is too attached to her baby to allow it to move too far.





As the caption points out, Whitney Way Thore confirms that she’s “put all of her eggs in Heather’s basket.” By the end of the trailer, everyone seems frustrated when it comes to the thought of surrogacy.

What do you think of Whitney Way Thore’s plan to have a child? You can watch the clip for yourself here. We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments section. Make sure to check back with TV Shows Ace for more My Big Fat Fabulous Life news. TLC’s new episode will air tonight at 10:09 p.m.