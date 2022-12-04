White House: President Biden hosts his first White House state dinner

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
NewsPolitics

Biden hosted the White House’s first state dinner since he took office. Jennifer Garner, who looked very much like Violet Affleck at the dinner, was a rarity. Julia Louis-Dreyfus brought her son Charlie Hall along to the dinner, making it a family event. Chrissy Teigen was accompanied by John Legend in a billowing pink dress over her baby bump. The trio rode on trolleys together to the South Lawn’s glass pavilion where they met 350 VIPs.

