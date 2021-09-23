White House Is Set to Announce Limits on HFCs

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has finalized a rule to phase down the use of a powerful planet-warming chemical used in air-conditioners and refrigerators, its latest effort to put climate change at the center of its agenda ahead of a pivotal United Nations summit.
According to a regulation due to be issued Thursday morning the Environmental Protection Agency will cut the use hydrofluorocarbons or HFCs by 85 percent over 15 years. The White House will also announce a taskforce and other enforcement efforts to stop illegal production or importation.
HFCs were used to replace ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons in the 1980s but have turned out to be a significant driver of global warming. Although they make up a small portion of greenhouse gases, and they only stay in the atmosphere for a very short time, HFCs have a thousand-fold heat-trapping power carbon dioxide, which is the most prevalent climate pollutant.
A fact sheet released by the White House called the set of policies “one of the most consequential climate actions taken by the federal government” and said it would cut the equivalent of three years worth of climate pollution from the electricity sector. Experts said the rule would go a long way in helping the United States make good on a pledge that President Biden made to cut the country’s greenhouse gas emissions 50 to 52 percent below 2005 levels by the end of the decade.
This move follows a pact between America and Europe to eliminate a third global methane emissions by 2030. Mexico, Indonesia, and Iraq are among the 15 countries that emit methane most frequently. The Biden administration will also be introducing new regulations for the oil and gas industry, which is the largest source of methane in the industrial sector.
The Biden administration will be under greater pressure to deliver as nations prepare to meet in Glasgow for the global climate talks. This is especially important considering that broad U.S. climate legislation has uncertain future prospects in Congress.
Gina McCarthy, the White House climate change adviser, said in a statement that reducing HFCs was “needed to meet the moment” on global warming. She called the policies “a win for climate and a win for American manufacturing.”
Environmental groups and the business community have championed phasing out HFCs and supported a 2016 accord signed in Kigali, Rwanda, in the last days of the Obama administration, as well as related bipartisan legislation passed by Congress in December. According to several industry leaders, they were told by the White House that President Biden would soon send the Kigali agreement to the Senate for its ratification.
Stephen R. Yurek is president and C.E.O. President and C.E.O., of the Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute, which is a trade association, stated that the United States was moving towards the implementation of the Kigali accord.
“It’s about reputation and credibility,” He said. Formally joining the broader global effort, said he. “good for the environment, good for the economy and good for trade.”