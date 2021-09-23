White House Is Set to Announce Limits on HFCs

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has finalized a rule to phase down the use of a powerful planet-warming chemical used in air-conditioners and refrigerators, its latest effort to put climate change at the center of its agenda ahead of a pivotal United Nations summit.

According to a regulation due to be issued Thursday morning the Environmental Protection Agency will cut the use hydrofluorocarbons or HFCs by 85 percent over 15 years. The White House will also announce a taskforce and other enforcement efforts to stop illegal production or importation.

HFCs were used to replace ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons in the 1980s but have turned out to be a significant driver of global warming. Although they make up a small portion of greenhouse gases, and they only stay in the atmosphere for a very short time, HFCs have a thousand-fold heat-trapping power carbon dioxide, which is the most prevalent climate pollutant.