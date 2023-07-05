White House closed and evacuated following a’suspicious substance’ that turned out to cocaine

THE White House was shut down and evacuated after a “suspicious white powder” turned out to be cocaine.

A hazardous materials team, firefighters and paramedics raced to the US President’s home.

Secret Service agents have sealed Washington DC’s surrounding streets.

A fire official was heard reporting: “We have a yellow bar saying cocaine hydrochloride.”

Sunday’s discovery of the powder came two days after President Joe Biden’s son Hunter was last seen in the building.

The report said it was located in a book library.

Hunter, 53, was known to be addicted to crack cocaine.

He was at the White House on Friday before heading to the President’s Camp David retreat in Maryland to celebrate yesterday’s Independence Day with his father.

A Secret Service spokesman said yesterday: “US Secret Service uniform officers located an unknown item on the White House complex.

“As a precaution, the White House grounds were evacuated, and the DC Fire Departments Hazmat team responded.”

We sent the powder for further testing.

