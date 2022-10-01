Whistleblower Accuses Las Vegas Reporter of Murder

One woman claims she whistled her boss, Rob Telles, ex-Clark County Public Administrator. She is now speaking out about the guilt she feels over Jeff German’s murder.

“It was just a heartbreak. You’re trying to think of all the what-ifs and what could have been. And if we hadn’t gone to Jeff, would he be alive today?”Rita Reid said:

Telles is accused of stabbing German to death outside his Las Vegas home while disguised in an orange construction vest and wide-brimmed hat, after German reported on Telles’ alleged behavior in office.

German, a reporter at the Las Vegas Review-Journal began investigating Telles after Reid reached him.

“He listened to our story and felt that it had merit, but he didn’t promise any stories. He was going to take a look at everything and do his investigation,”Rita Reid spoke

Telles was then accused of a number of crimes in a series of investigative documents. “bullying”Telles was accused of having an affair with a woman who worked for his company, as well as inappropriate behavior in the workplace. Both denied having an inappropriate relationship, and Telles called the articles a smear campaign.

Telles also blamed the exposé for his defeat in his bid for reelection last June.

In a jailhouse interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Telles said he couldn’t say how he would plead, because it’s still an “open case.”On Wednesday, he was present in court.

“Jeff certainly didn’t deserve this at all. We were very proud to know him, and we admire his work,”Reid stated.