While we were dress-coded to not wear bikinis at the rec center, most people believe that we have every right to.

Two women claimed that they were dress coded because they wore bikinis. However, they insist they were right.

In TikTok This has now gone semi-viral. The friends made a slur at an employee at a recreation centre after they appeared to be being dress-coded By the pool to wear two-pieces

“Wow, you’re a pool man. Wow,” One of the women laughs at the beginning of the video.

The supervisor appeared to have left, and another worker approached them to discuss the problem.

He calmly stated that he was happy to help. “understood” Why did the women become so successful? “frustrated.”

“Why do you think we’re frustrated?” One of the women fired back.

The man continued by saying that he understood another employee telling them the following: “cover up.”

One woman said that they had been told to wear a dress. “some shorts.”

According to the other women, she had worn the identical bathing suit at exactly the same spot. “at least ten times” I have never experienced a problem.

First, the woman wore a bikini in burnt orange and second, a bikini with a pattern in black.

” I don’t need some Mormon mom jealous of my body to tell me to cover up,” She said it.

“This is not a church facility, it’s a public place.”

She claimed she shouldn’t have to wear a cover-up when with her black friends. This is something she had never heard of when with her white friends.

The complainant continued to say that she was not happy with the dress code.”f****** high-school.”

“If there’s a dress code everywhere we go, that’s not America.”

After thanking the worker for her explanation, he said that he was sorry. “unfortunately that is policy.”

Then, they asked for the policy.

In the orange bikini, the woman in orange stated that she worked in government as a policy writer.

The man suggested that the woman come with him to look for the policy.

The women replied that he had no right to approach them without a written policy.

Many people seemed to be defending the facility in the comments section of the video that was uploaded by the account at ayreslawfirm.

“Literally everywhere has a dress code, it’s kind of implied,” One commenter suggested.

“I love how great he kept his composure,” One thing led to another.

“Very embarrassing on their part. I literally go to this gym and it’s very well known there’s rules about dress code (sic),” A third said the same.

But others supported them.

“I would ask for the Manager ( his boss),” One.

“What was wrong with what they had on?” A different person spoke.

It appears that the encounter took place at Provo. Utah. Recreation.

The U.S Sun was informed by a manager that they couldn’t comment on this matter. “might be a legal case.”

Their website does however contain some rules regarding the dress code.

According to the recreational center, Website This “proper swim attire” It is “required.”

They won’t. “denim or street clothing” In the pool but allow for a”fitted cover-up shirt or swim shorts.”

It asks for patrons to “observe posted rules.”

“The lifeguard has the final responsibility to inform patrons of any other rules,” The website says.

“All rules are for the safety of our patrons.”