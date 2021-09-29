Which TV shows to binge, and which to skip

Have you ever found yourself wishing for an IMDb ratings graph? It would show you the best episodes and the worst. This way, you’d know what to watch on Netflix. Sign up to get a complimentary HBO Max trial and find out what you should be watching on HBO Max.Hulu (also available as a free trial of Hulu).Peacock, Disney Plus and all other streaming services. It could also tell you which TV shows are worth watching on traditional TV. These are the questions that will be answered for you, payers.

Imagine never having subscribed to HBO Max before, and somehow never having heard of Game of Thrones. Then one day you escape from the rock you’ve been living under and everything changes. You browse through the HBO Max app and see all the movies and shows that are available. Suddenly, you happen upon an intriguing show you’re unfamiliar with. It blows you away so you download season 1 and settle in.

The show immediately grabs your attention. The plot is brilliant, the writing is great, the character and acting development are outstanding. You know you have some serious binge-watching to do because you can’t wait to see what happens next. You’re staying inside more than usual these days because of the pandemic. As a result, you’ve got plenty of time on your hands to binge season after season — and that’s exactly what you do. Then, after weeks of enthralling television that’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before, you finally arrive at season 8.

And just like that… trainwreck.

IMDb ratings graph

You are absolutely gutted. Devastated. How can such an amazing show turn so horribly fast? Had you known how bad it was going to be when it ended, you probably wouldn’t have invested all that time, energy, and emotion into the show to begin with. You know, perhaps if you had seen a chart like this one:

The graph above was created by a free app called TV Chart. This web app, created by Benjamin Mizrahi is simple and extremely useful. Enter the name of any series to create a TV Chart. The IMDb rating of each episode is represented by the points on the chart. Had you known about TV Chart before you started binge-watching Game of Thrones, you would have seen that the final season is an absolute travesty and you might have saved yourself the heartache.

On the flip side of the coin, imagine the same thing happened with The Office. The penultimate season gets so bad that you very well might consider bailing, but a quick glance at TV Chart and you’ll see that it’s definitely worth sticking it out.

TV Chart is a terrific tool and it’s totally free. You’d be crazy not to bookmark it right now and use it next time you consider diving into any show that’s been around for a while. This is the IMDb ratings graph app we’ve all been waiting for. And it’s completely free to use!

Published originally on September 4, 2020 at 9:16 ET.