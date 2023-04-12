Which Hilary Banks Actor is in Bel-Air

Coco Jones began her acting career in 2010 by making a few appearances on various Disney Channel shows. These included a recurring role in “So Random!” spin-off of “Sonny with a Chance,” a part in “Sonny with a Chance,” and “Good Luck Charlie.” She also played a starring character in Disney Channel Original Movie, “Let It Shine.” She had been performing for many years as a musician at this time, which she carried on even when she quit the Disney channel.

Jones continues to accumulate acting credits in various productions over the years. In 2020, Jones was part of “Vampires vs. Bronx,” a Netflix horror comedy. After a series of hit singles and EPs independently, she was signed to Def Jam Recordings. In 2022, her first EP on Def Jam Recordings “What I Didn’t Teach You” was released. Since then, it has enjoyed a great deal of success.

Jones’ career as an actor has been quite successful since her debut. However, Jones credits her “Bel-Air” role as Hilary for helping her to start a new chapter in her life. She said, “I feel truly grateful,” in an interview. Teen Vogue. Hilary helped me find a new community that will support and love what I do. It has made a huge difference in my life. This is all that I can ask for. “I feel extremely grateful.”