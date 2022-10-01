Which episodes of S1 Part 2 will the anime be released with?

Spy x Family Season 1 Part 2 is now available.

Spy x Family is undoubtedly the breakout anime of 2022 – although there is a good chance that MAPPA’s upcoming Chainsaw Man adaptation could top this.

However, the Forger’s will certainly put up a fight, with the iconic anime series set to return later on today with the premiere of season 1 part 2 (episode 13).

We count down to Spy x Family’s new season and break down how many episodes it will have in this second part of Spy x Family season 1.

How many episodes are there in Spy x Family Season 1 Part 2?

As Confirmed by the official website’s Blu-Ray DVD listing, season 1 of Spy x Family will consist of a total of 25 episodes that are releasing over two cours.

Spy x Family Season 1 Part 1 had 12 episodes. The remainder of season 1 Part 2 will have the remaining 13 episodes.

If there are no last-minute delays in Japan’s scheduled broadcast, Spy x Family will release new episodes on the following dates. This is for the vast majority worldwide fans:

Spy x Family episode 13 (S1 Part 2 ep 1) – Saturday, October 1 st

Spy x Family episode 14 (S1 Part 2 ep 2) – Saturday, October 8 Th

Spy x Family episode 15 (S1 Part 2 ep 3) – Saturday, October 15 Th

Spy x Family episode 16 (S1 Part 2 ep 4) – Saturday, October 22 nd

Spy x Family episode 17 (S1 Part 2 ep 5) – Saturday, October 29 Th

Spy x Family episode 18 (S1 Part 2 ep 6) – Saturday, November 5 Th

Spy x Family episode 19 (S1 Part 2 ep 7) – Saturday, November 12 Th

Spy x Family episode 20 (S1 Part 2 ep 8) – Saturday, November 19 Th

Spy x Family episode 21 (S1 Part 2 ep 9) – Saturday, November 26 Th

Spy x Family episode 22 (S1 Part 2 ep 10) – Saturday, December 3 rd

Spy x Family episode 23 (S1 Part 2 ep 11) – Saturday, December 10 Th

Spy x Family episode 24 (S1 Part 2 ep 12) – Saturday, December 17 Th

Spy x Family episode 25 (S1 Part 2 ep 13) – Saturday, October 24Th

An update schedule has not been released for Spy x Family English Dubbing Part 2.

Here’s a quick summary of the main voice cast

Spy x Family’s Japanese version features an anime voice actor:

Loid – Takuya Eguchi (Dan Moroboshi in Ultraman and Hachiman Hikigaya in My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU)

Anya – Atsumi Tanezaki (Juno from Beastars and Hinatsuru from Demon Slayer)

Yor – Saori Hayami (Himawari from Boruto and Kamisato Ayaka from Genshin Impact)

The following actors voice the Forgers in the English dub.

Loid – Alex Organ (Shouta Aizawa from My Hero Academia and Shogo from Psycho-Pass)

Anya – Megan Shipman (Homura from Dr Stone and Rekka Grey from Black Clover)

Yor – Natalie Van Sistine (Lilith from The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious and Reona from Full Dive)

What was the fan rating of season 1?

Spy x Family was adored by millions of fans around the world and whilst Crunchyroll does not publicly reveal simulcast series’ streaming numbers, we can use user-based review websites to prove just how popular this anime was.

Spy x Family scored an astounding 8.6/10 in advance of the second season’s premiere. IMDB– 87% Anilist4.5/5 Anime PlanetGet up to 90% off Rotten Tomatoes.

On MyAnimeListThe series has received an 8.75/10 rating from more than 600,000.0 reviews and over 1,000,000 members.

Despite the constant battle between Kaguya and Sama for the anime, the series eventually lost to them. ThirdThe 2022 Spring Broadcasting Slate.

Spy x Family is, however, the highest-rated CloverWorksSeries on MAL, and the second-highest-rated Wit StudioProduction on MAL is only second to Attack on Titan season 3 Part 2.

“Even though the show is being done by the studio that brought us Tragic Egg Priority, WIT Studios also has a hand in the table. And it goes without saying that WIT has been nothing short of a TITAN in terms of anime production. From the comedic moments to the heart warming ones, SPY x FAMILY intertwines the elements that make up this show into one complete package that is perfectly balanced, as all things should be. This show truly does not disappoint.” – User review, via MAL.

