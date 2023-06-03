Which episodes of Manifest are available on Netflix UK and what is the season 1? What is streaming?

HITC wants to know what new episodes of Manifest are available on Netflix UK and if season 1 is still on Netflix UK.

NBC first aired Manifest in 2018, a supernatural series by Jeff Rake. Flight 828 takes off, and when it lands the passengers are shocked to discover that they’ve been missing for over five years, presenting audiences with a gripping mystery as the characters grapple with the nature of what happened while readjusting to their former lives.

The show had a devoted fan base, but the network pulled the plug before the fourth season was completed. However, the show’s eventual popularity on Netflix encouraged the streamer to step up and save the day: Manifest was saved with new episodes ordered.

Season 1 of Manifest is now available in the UK.

What are the new episodes on Manifest?

Season 4 Episodes 11-20 of Manifest have been added to Netflix.

Each part of the final season consisted of 10 episodes. Netflix premiered the first part on November 4, 2022. The second was available on June 2, 2023. These new episodes are not airing on NBC as they were in previous seasons.

Does Netflix UK have Manifest Season 1? How to stream

Netflix now offers all four seasons of Manifest in the US. In the UK, only the most recent season is offered.

For those who haven’t seen any of the show yet, you can find the first three seasons available to buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and it’s also ready to stream on Sky Go.

Netflix has exclusive rights to the new season.

‘I think there’s major sequel or spinoff potential’

The following light spoilers have been identified:

With season 4 officially announced as the last, fans won’t get too swept up in contemplating the potential for more exploration in the Manifest world.

Josh Dallas, who plays Ben Stone in the movie Ben Stone has revealed during an interview that he is not a skeptic. You can also find out more about the interview by clicking here. The Hollywood Reporter, he believes it can be further developed.

“I think there’s major sequel or spinoff potential here,” he argued.

“Maybe we go into the future and see Eden at 21 or so as she’s navigating the world, or we follow the younger passengers. Perhaps we’ll go back and investigate the case in 2013. [NSA director] Vance.”

Netflix has exclusively released Manifest 4 part 2.

