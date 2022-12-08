Which episode features Wednesday dancing? Where to look for the famous scene

Netflix’s Wednesday series has been a huge success, breaking the Stranger Things season 4 viewing record in 2022.

Jenna Ortega stars as Jenna, the titular Addams Family member. The show has been a hit with fans for its compelling story and charming characters.

One moment stands out as the highlight of Wednesday, a scene in which Ortega employs some unique dance moves as she accompanies Tyler to Nevermore Academy’s annual Rave’N Dance.

The scene has quickly gone viral across the internet with remixed versions appearing on sites like Instagram and TikTok – but fans who want to watch the original scene have been left asking what episode Wednesday dances in during the Netflix series.

Wednesday’s dance scene

Set to the song Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps, the dance scene is a highlight of the Wednesday series as it sees Jenna Ortega break out some stunning and unorthodox dance moves as she attends the annual Rave’N Dance.

While the rest of the students are initially dancing alongside Wednesday and Tyler, many can’t help but stop and glance over as Wednesday glides across the dancefloor in a routine that was choreographed entirely by Jenna Ortega herself.

Writing on Twitter after Wednesday’s release, Jenna revealed some of the inspirations behind the now-famous scene.

“Thanks to Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the 80s,” The actress wrote.

A noteworthy mention in Jenna’s list of inspirations is the actress Lisa Loring who originally played Wednesday Addams in the 1960s as Jenna used one of her dance moves for the routine in Wednesday while she also uses a move inspired by original Gomez actor John Astin.

Ortega recently also announced to NME Although she knew she was experiencing Covid-19, she hadn’t yet given a positive test. She took a break from filming the dance scene to recuperate.

Which episode is Wednesday’s dance?

Episode 4 features the dance scene.

Fanatics who scroll down the episode in order to see the scene will locate it at the timestamp 33:18.

Netflix made it easy for dance fans to view the full scene. YouTube You can also find the video below.

Video of the November 27th scene has been viewed over 10,000,000 times. It is a testament to how beloved Wednesday and Wednesday are.

The internet has gone wild for dance scene

The dance scene has been captivating viewers since Wednesday, with fans taking to social networks to praise it.

One Fan on Twitter wrote: “I can’t even find the words to express how amazing this is.”

However A second fan added: “People making fun of Wednesday and calling her cringe in the dance scene did NOT understand what the Addams are all about because it was pure masterpiece and Jenna did it wonderfully.”

“I haven’t watched the Wednesday show yet but this whole dance scene seems to be the most iconic thing to come out this year.,” Comment This Twitter userThis shows how extensive the scene is.

This fan was unimpressed that The Cramps’ song isn’t getting more love: “It’s actually so annoying that the Wednesday dance trend on TikTok is to a pitched-up Lady Gaga song and not the cramps song from the actual show and literal dance scene, like what.”

As This viewer It should also be noted that: “The dance scene from Wednesday Addams is this generation’s pulp fiction moment

And finally, this fan wrote: “The Wednesday dance scene lives in my mind rent-free.”

Watch Wednesday’s streamable video now Netflix After releasing November 23, 2022.

