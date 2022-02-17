Where You Need to Wear A Mask (or Don’t) in NYC

As the Omicron surge subsides in many parts of the country, state and local officials, including in New York, have begun to roll back mask mandates.

Coronavirus cases in New York City have dropped 62 percent over the past two weeks, and hospitalizations have decreased 48 percent, according to federal data. Around 77 percent of all residents are fully vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and city Health Department officials continue to recommend everyone over age 2 wear masks in indoor public spaces in New York and most of the rest of the country.

But as mandates continue to get rolled back, it can be hard to know where exactly masks are still required. Here’s an overview of the masking rules currently in place in New York City.