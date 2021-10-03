Where Will Prince Charles Live When He Becomes King?

By Tom O'Brien
When Prince Charles is sworn in as the King of England one day, there are a few changes he plans to make as leader of the royal family. According to a source close to the British monarchy, the Prince of Wales intends to live in a flat at Buckingham Palace. The insider told the Mail on Sunday on October 3 that Queen Elizabeth II’s massive living quarters will be reduced to “a much more modest flat-above-the-shop situation” when it’s time for Charles to wear the crown. When Charles’ plans come to fruition, the public will be granted more access than ever before inside Buckingham Palace. Regardless of what his fellow family members say about Charles “wanting to live there,” the insider noted he “will certainly have accommodation[s].”

In addition to wanting to downsize his space as king, Charles plans to turn Balmoral Castle, the royal family’s Scottish holiday home, into a public museum, as well as move Prince William and Kate Middleton from Kensington Palace to Windsor Castle. The source said Charles is adamant about making these changes, noting that he created the “‘to do’ list” in an effort to modernize the British monarchy. “Everybody recognizes it makes no sense to run so many residences,” the insider told the outlet, “but if you give them up entirely you will never get them back when Prince George and the younger royals grow up and need somewhere to live.” 

